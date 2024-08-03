MEC calls for citizen participation in 2025 elections

By Elia Chibwe

Lilongwe, August 2, Mana: The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has called upon the country’s citizens to partake in the voter registration exercise to vote during the 2025 general elections.

Speaking during the official launch of the 2025 Tripartite Elections in Lilongwe on Friday, MEC Chairperson, Justice Anabel Ntalimanja, highlighted the need for citizens to take part by registering to vote in the elections.

“We have realized the significance of preparing for elections. Our expectation is that all of us, as citizens of Malawi, will be taking part by registering to vote and ensure fair elections are observed,” said Ntalimanja.

She said the Commission would adhere to section 77 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and section 31 for the code of conduct of Legislators and Councilors which indicates that citizens of 18 years and above are eligible to vote to observe fair elections and ensure that the right to vote is observed.

She urged all citizens to go to centres where they want to cast their votes with their National IDs when registration commences.

Media, Civic and Voter Education Officer, Andrew Mpesi, said there is a need to work together to ensure the success of the elections.

MEC Commissioner Richard Chapweteka revealed that MEC has bought new voting machines that will be used for registration to ensure quality and fair elections.

“We purchased a new machine to ensure that successful elections are observed. We will conduct the trial registration to test the machines,” he said.

MEC is offering certificates to 116 organizations that are accredited for electoral issues.

Voting for 2025 tripartite elections is slated for September 16, 2025, and the campaign will close on September 14.