Malawi receives $11.2 million drought insurance payout

By Linda Moyo

Mzuzu, August 2, Mana: Malawi Government has received a $11.2 million drought insurance payout from the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

Receiving the cheque, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera highlighted that the payout underscores the power of collaboration in addressing challenges posed by climate related disasters.

The effects of the disaster have severely impacted rural communities, particularly those reliant on farming.

“There is a pressing need to support people and strengthen food production in the country,” said Chakwera.

The President indicated that funds from the payout will be able to enhance food security, support livelihood initiatives for Malawians and also ensure that refugees and host committees are better equipped to withstand the adverse effects of drought.

ARC Board Chairperson, Maxwell Mkwezalamba, said the pay-out will cushion Malawi from El Niño effects which has affected 23 districts in the country.

“We want these funds to help Malawi build community resilience and help farmers increase food production,” he said.

Minister of Finance, Simplex Chithyola Banda, emphasised the importance of the payout, stating: “This funding will significantly aid in building community resilience and improving our response to disasters, mitigating the impact of natural events like El Niño which have left close to 5.2 million people food insecure in the country.”

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and the World Food Program (WFP) will be responsible for the implementation of initiatives of the funds.