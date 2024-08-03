Mutharika says Malawi gone to dogs: “kick out this clueless leadership”

Former President Peter Mutharika has expressed his sadness over the state of Malawi, saying the country has been left to “go to the dogs”.

In a Facebook post, Mutharika lamented the struggles Malawians are facing, including spending nights in queues at the Immigration Department and the worsening poverty reported by the World Bank.

“The country has been left to go to the dogs. From people spending nights on queues at the Immigration department to the World Bank reporting the worsening of poverty, the plight of Malawians has never been worse since we attained multiparty democracy,” Mutharika wrote.

He also criticized the economy, citing silent devaluations, run-away inflation, and unavailability of forex to support local businesses and industries.

Mutharika, who is also the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), urged Malawians not to lose hope, assuring them that “help is coming next year” and things will get better.

However, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, responded by saying Mutharika has never commented positively about the current government.

Kunkuyu challenged Mutharika to recognize the government’s development projects, including road construction and refurbishment across regions.

Mutharika’s post comes as the Malawi Electoral Commission prepares to roll out voter registration, which he encouraged Malawians to participate in to “kick out this clueless leadership”.

Of late, Malawians have been calling for Mutharika to stand in next year’s elections, describing him as the only hope and “political messiah”.

In response to the overwhelming demand, Mutharika accepted the offer to stand, paving the way for a potential return to power.