spot_img
spot_img
30.8 C
New York
Saturday, August 3, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Mutharika says Malawi gone to dogs: “kick out this clueless leadership”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Peter Mutharika has expressed his sadness over the state of Malawi, saying the country has been left to “go to the dogs”.

In a Facebook post, Mutharika lamented the struggles Malawians are facing, including spending nights in queues at the Immigration Department and the worsening poverty reported by the World Bank.

“The country has been left to go to the dogs. From people spending nights on queues at the Immigration department to the World Bank reporting the worsening of poverty, the plight of Malawians has never been worse since we attained multiparty democracy,” Mutharika wrote.

He also criticized the economy, citing silent devaluations, run-away inflation, and unavailability of forex to support local businesses and industries.

Mutharika, who is also the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), urged Malawians not to lose hope, assuring them that “help is coming next year” and things will get better.

However, Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, responded by saying Mutharika has never commented positively about the current government.

Kunkuyu challenged Mutharika to recognize the government’s development projects, including road construction and refurbishment across regions.

Mutharika’s post comes as the Malawi Electoral Commission prepares to roll out voter registration, which he encouraged Malawians to participate in to “kick out this clueless leadership”.

Of late, Malawians have been calling for Mutharika to stand in next year’s elections, describing him as the only hope and “political messiah”.

In response to the overwhelming demand, Mutharika accepted the offer to stand, paving the way for a potential return to power.

Previous article
ROAD TO 2025: Mbelwa calls for issue-based campaigns in full view of Chakwera
Next article
DREAMS CUT SHORT: Two Mzuni Graduates Killed in Crash
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc