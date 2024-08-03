ROAD TO 2025: Mbelwa calls for issue-based campaigns in full view of Chakwera

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V has called for issue-based campaigns as Malawi edges closer to the 2025 general elections.

Speaking during the Umthetho Cultural Festival, which was attended by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, M’mbelwa emphasized the need for politicians to focus on presenting their manifestos rather than resorting to mudslinging.

“Let us conduct our campaigns peacefully. Let us sell our ideas to the voters. That is the only way we can have peaceful elections,” M’mbelwa said.

M’mbelwa’s call for issue-based campaigns comes at a time when political tensions are rising ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The Ngoni king expressed fear that people and political affiliates are not valuing the existing peace in the country.

President Chakwera, who attended the festival, commended M’mbelwa for using the Ngoni culture to promote national unity.

He emphasized the need for unity in achieving the aspirations of the Malawi 2063 goals.

“Unity is what we need if we are to fulfill the aspirations of the Malawi 2063 goals,” Chakwera said.

M’mbelwa also called for concerted efforts in fighting climate change, highlighting the significance of the theme “Tradition a Catalyst for Unity to Fight Climate Change.”

“The theme of this year’s Umthetho festival revolves around the harmonization of future prospects with the pressing issues of climate change to protect our environment,” M’mbelwa said.

The Umthetho Cultural Festival, which celebrated M’mbelwa’s 10-year reign, brought together the Ngoni community from within Malawi and across the entire Sadc region.

The festival showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Ngoni community.

Other speakers, including Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, emphasized the need for national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Banda commended President Chakwera for gracing the occasion and reiterated his unwavering commitment to attending the Umthetho Cultural Festival.

The festival was also attended by delegations from South Africa and other nations, who were acknowledged for their contributions to the event.