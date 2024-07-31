SRWB to improve on water supply capacity in Liwonde

By Charlie Logomeka

Machinga, July 31, Mana: Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) says it will find ways and means to increase water supply capacity in Liwonde to satisfy growing demand of safe water to consumers, citing introduction of solar powered boreholes as another alternative water supply.

SRWB Public Relations Officer, Rita Makwangwara said in an interview that the board has not been able to meet the growing demands because of limited supply capacity from its plant which was built in 2004 to cater for population of approximately 8,000.

“The population has currently doubled and our system cannot cope up. The current plant can produce a maximum of 2,500 cubic meters per day which is very little to the current customers requirement per day, thus 6,300 cubic meters per day,” Makwangwara added.

Liwonde is among fastest growing centers in the Southern Region of Malawi, thus according to the 2018 Population and Housing Census which indicated 35,000 as Liwondes population.

“In the short term, the board drilled two solar powered boreholes which has assisted in meeting demand for safe water,” she said, adding that it was such provision of water that has encouraged residents to apply for water connection.

Makwangwala therefore said the board has put mechanism to speed up water connectivity to satisfy the ever increasing demand for safe water as many were applying for connectivity.

“This has encouraged residents to apply for water connection and as a board we have put up mechanism to speed up water connectivity such that on average a customer is connected within five working days after fulfilling all requirements necessary for connectivity,” she added.

She said SRWB is still doing free water connections which has made huge strides in the water connectivity and supply of portable water to residents that cannot afford to pay for connectivity.

Valisto Kalo from Chibwana village in Liwonde said was happy to be connected to safe water as soon as he applied for the connectivity and expressed hope that his connectivity will not be interrupted.

“In the past I hear it was a challenge to be connected as it took long for the application to be accepted,” he added.

The solar powered borehole has enabled the SRWB to connect more consumers to its list.