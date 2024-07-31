Kamtukule joins MCP

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, July 31, Mana: Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, has switched allegiance to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at a ceremony held at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Addressing the gathering, Kamtukule expressed contentment with her decision to join MCP, emphasising her eagerness to collaborate with President Chakwera in advancing the country’s development agenda and supporting MCP’s victory in the 2025 general elections.

She revealed that her decision was the result of extensive consultations with various stakeholders and family members regarding her political future, underscoring the significant time and reflection that went into making this pivotal choice.

“This marks a new chapter for me as I align with MCP, and I am truly honored to have made this decision,” Kamtukule remarked.

She dismissed speculations that her move to MCP was driven by a desire to safeguard her ministerial position, clarifying that her primary focus is on serving the interests of Malawians and contributing to MCP’s success in the upcoming elections.

“The authority to appoint ministers rests with the president, and if he chooses to replace me, I will gracefully step aside. My commitment lies not in preserving my ministerial role but in supporting President Chakwera’s reelection,” Kamtukule affirmed.

In his statement, MCP Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, asserted that Vera Kamtukule’s inclusion in MCP underscores the party’s growing popularity, as well as President Chakwera’s commitment to good governance.

He hinted at the likelihood of MCP welcoming other political figures from different parties in the near future, emphasizing the party’s open approach to embracing diversity.

Mkaka highlighted that the joining of MCP by other individuals from other political parties reflects the evolution of political landscapes and the strategic realignments that shape the course of governance in Malawi by MCP.