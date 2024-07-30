Tchereni wapepesa!The citizenry should always demand the best from their vote:CDEDI

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Namiwa and Tchereni after a meeting

The Secretary for Treasury Betchani Tchereni has reservedly and unconditionally apologised to Malawians for his remarks during Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) that were deemed to be insensitive and tantamount to executive impunity and arrogance.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other concerned citizens were planning to hold vigils right at Ministry of Finance offices beginning August 1.

But within the process of notifying the District Commissioner, it was established that Tchereni is apologetic and more than willing to engage CDEDI et al.

Now during the meeting scheduled for today July 30, 2024, Tchereni has apologised unconditionally.

In a brief but powerful written apology that we have seen, the Secretary for Treasury is acknowledging that would have made his point better and understands the disappointment it has caused.

Tchereni has since hailed CDEDI for the progressive activism which is great in ensuring good governance especially in the public sector.

“This is what will build Malawi. I want to encourage all Malawians to engage in dialogue at any opportune time on issues that will shape the development trajectory of our beautiful country,” he said while committing to communicating better.

The vigils were as a result of silence from Tchereni after the lapse of initial seven days he was given to apologise.