President Chakwera committed to reconstructing Malawi

Mzimba, July 30, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to reconstructing Malawi after many decades of neglect.

Chakwera, however, says people should bear in mind that reconstruction takes longer than destruction.

Speaking at Jenda Trading Centre on Tuesday, Chakwera said Malawi is in need of good road network and bridges to facilitate easy mobility.

“As government we will rebuild Malawi but it takes time hence you must bear with us; but we will develop this nation, Chakwera told the gathering.

He said his government will ensure that construction of the M1 Road is completed.

“We are committed to fulfilling all development needs. The major challenge has been finances but we will ensure all projects are completed.

In his remarks, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara hailed the President for embarking on construction of the M1 Road which, for many years, was neglected by previous regimes.

Hara also asked the president to intervene in programmes such as social cash transfer programmes which she said are excluding some eligible beneficiaries.

“There are cases of eligible people not on the list as those entrusted with the programme enlist their relations at the expense of eligible needy,she said.

President Chakwera has since asked Malawians to love one another by being one another’ s brother’s keeper, stressing that social protection programmes are supposed to help the needy.

He has since asked Minister of Gender, Social Welfare and community Services, Jean Sendeza, to look into issues of social protection beneficiaries to ensure that only needy and eligible people are in the programme.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Mabilabo asked government for food aid, saying most communities did not harvest enough and there is hunger looming.

By Joel Phiri