Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Chakwera contradicts Usi on begging

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera says he wants a Malawi that is self sustaining, not perpetual beggar.

He was speaking in Dowa on his way to the Northern region.

“Even when we give you the loans, we want you to be self sustaining, not injuring your knees in begging,” he said.

The remarks are in sharp contrast to vice president Michael Usi who told a political gathering in Ndirande that Chakwera picked him for the post because he knows how to beg.

“At ADRA, I was good at begging from azungu and Chakwera knows this. That is why he picked me,” said Usi.

