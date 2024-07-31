spot_img
Government aims at quality recruitment process for workers in Israel

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe, July 31, Mana: Minister of labour, Agness Nyalonje has said government aims at conducting a transparent and accountable recruitment process for workers in Israel.

Speaking during the inspection session for the interviews at Lilongwe Technical College on Wednesday, Nyalonje said 3,309 applicants have been shortlisted to attend the interviews across the country.
She said it is government’s wish that every Malawian who is eligible is given opportunity to go and work in Israel.

“The government of Malawi acknowledges that labour export provide employment opportunities for the youths and contributes to the development of countries of origin through investments, skills and technology transfer, so when our youth go there it means they will help in the economy of the country,” said Nyalonje.

Nyalonje further assured Malawians that there are no payments for the recruitment process, as such people should only pay the fees that appear on the website of Ministry of Labour in Malawi which was agreed between the two countries, for the final selected candidates.

In his remarks one of the shortlisted candidate, Alwin kawonga said this is an opportunity for the youth to achieve agenda 2063 in the ATM strategy where agriculture is one of the agenda, adding that when they go and work in Israel they are going to learn more about agriculture.

“When we go to Israel we will be able to acquire skills which we will be able to apply when we are back in the country so that we can be independent,” he said.

The government of Malawi through the Ministry of Labour is conducting country wide interviews of shortlisted applicants from July 29 to August 2, 2024.

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

