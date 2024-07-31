Chakwera hails late Vice President Chilima as visionary leader

By Linda Moyo

Mzuzu, July 31, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has described the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima as a visionary man dedicated to seeing Malawi prosper.

The President was speaking at Mzuzu State Lodge on Wednesday, during a meeting with chiefs from Karonga, Chitipa, Rumphi, and Nkhata Bay who visited him to offer special condolences for the loss of the Vice President.

Chakwera noted that the traumatic plane crash, which claimed the lives of the Vice President and eight others, has left the nation in mourning and devastation situation.

“We look up to the Lord, the Creator, who knows everything, and may He continue to heal our hearts,” Chakwera said.

Paramount Chief Kyungu acknowledged numerous challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Cyclone Freddy and the recent plane crash which President Chakwera’s administration is going through,

He said the President has been subjected to unnecessary insults since the loss of the Vice President.

“These insults on different platforms indicate moral decay among our people,” Paramount Kyungu stated.

He then commended the President for maintaining his composure and not retaliating to the insults.

Kyungu added that chiefs were pleased with the President’s openness to dialogue and emphasised the importance of unity amongst Malawians during the challenging times for the nation.

Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire highlighted the significance of the chiefs’ gesture to console the president, emphasising that the gesture reflects cultural and moral values of Malawians.

He thanked Chakwera for availing himself to meet with the traditional leaders which he said is a demonstration of his respect and value for cultural traditions.