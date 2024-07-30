Chaponda Meets DPP Southern Region Delegates ahead of Party Convention

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region, Dr George Chaponda has called on the party supporters to continue upholding unity as it is a centre of progress.

He made the call today, Tuesday, in Blantyre during a meeting with delegates in the region as the party is still preparing for convention that will take place on August 17 and 18 this year.

“There have been misinformation about strength of the party but based on what I have seen, the party is still strong,” he said.

Chaponda also took advantage of the meeting to ask the delegates to consider sustaining him on the post as he has been loyal since its inception.

“The country needs us [DPP] in power after being sold a dummy by MCP. All things being equal, I can assure you that we are 99.9 percent confident that we will win,” he added.

Bertha Nachuma, advisor to DPP President has called on the delegates to choose Chaponda as he has ability to unite the party further.

Meanwhile, aspiring director of elections in the party, Gladys Ganda has pledged to bring the party back into winning ways in elections.

“I observed that some people we trusted in polls were not patriotic and loyal enough. If voted, I will be leading a team of researchers in finding right ways and candidates for winning the elections,” she stated.