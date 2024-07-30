KEN ZIKHALE NG’OMA PREACHES THE MCP GOSPEL, SAYS CHAKWERA IS GODSENT

By Dorothy Kuntiya

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief strategist Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says that President Lazarus Chakwera and his leadership deserves support from all Malawians of different political backgrounds if the country is to develop.

Zikhale Ng’oma popularly known to his huge following as Nyama Zikuluzikulu was speaking at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre when he MCP officials from the Southern Region.

In his address, Ng’oma said that President Chakwera’s leadership is from God and that it must be supported everywhere possible.

“Dr Chakwera is here to create more prosperity for the party and the county as a whole,” he said adding, “President Chakwera has been uniting Malawians from all the regions including the south.”

Ng’oma dismissed allegations that there is a feud between President Chakwera and his then Vice Muhammad Sidik Mia before he died.

“Let’s all draw lessons from the Right Honourable Mia by supporting President Chabwera religiously,” he said.

On the forth coming MCP Convention slated for 8th August, Ng’oma said that what ever is happening during the campaign period is the power of intra-party democracy and that once the conference is over, the results won’t really matter.

“I am appealing to you to make a proper choice at the Convention in vomiting for me as the First Vice President. However, should the results go otherwise, Zikhale will still continue working hard pushing the Chakwera-MCP agenda,” he said.

He reminded the officials that the MCP is now visible all over the southern region because of the efforts that he made in organizing rallies that have revived the party in the region.

The vibrant politician is seeking votes to be voted in as the First Vice President of the MCP.

All the delegates from the southern region have committed and endorsed Ken Zikhale Ng’oma for the post.

Led by the veteran politician in southern region Chairman Peter Simbi, the delegates say that in Zikhale Ng’oma they have found the person who can turn around things in the party through working very closely with President Chakwera.

Simbi said that in the past they tried other leaders who failed them but through Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, they know that things will work better for the party.