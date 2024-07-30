spot_img
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Phale commends govt on GESD

By Alinafe Nyanda

Member of Parliament for Salima North West Constituency Enock Phale has commended government for implementation and management of Governance to Enable Service Delivery (Gesd) projects which supplements the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) financing arrangement in the country.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian said this on Sunday during the launch of the constituency’s K5 million football and netball trophy at Kanjuwi ground in Traditional Authority (T/A) Khombedza in the district.

According to Phale the construction of Makanjira Health Center under GESD in his constituency represents the Chakwera’s administration commitment to delivering on their manifesto promise to improve healthcare facilities within Salima but also in the wider Malawian area.

“The construction of Makanjira Health Center in the area is the best thing to ever happen to the local people in my constituency and a testimony that government wants to build the economy with a healthy citizenry,” said Phale.

Traditional authority Makanjira praised the government’s investment saying that the hospital will help the community to address local health challenges, especially considering the rapid population growth within the area.

