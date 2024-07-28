Chimbota CDO set to open state-of-the-art hall in Nkhatabay today

Preparations are complete for the opening ceremony of a brand-new, state-of-the-art hall at Chimbota Secondary School in Nkhatabay district, Malawi.

The hall, worth K80 million, is set to be officially opened today, Sunday, 28th July.

Senior Chief Mankhambira has expressed his excitement about the new facility, saying: “Apart from adding beauty to the area, the hall will play a very significant role to community members in the area.”

According to Kelvin Troughton, Executive Director of Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO), the hall was built to address challenges faced by students during national examinations and general assemblies.

“We began thinking of constructing a hall in 2021 after noticing how students were struggling during exams,” Troughton explained.

The facility will serve as an examination hall, assembly venue, and community gathering space, fostering social and economic development in the area.

“The facility will benefit not only the secondary school but also nearby government primary schools. Community members can rent the hall for various events,” Troughton added.

The opening ceremony will feature a lineup of talented artists, including main artist Machuluka, as well as Senzoxy, DMB Jacker, Piyye, Daxy, Brega Boy, and Elino.

The Beit Trust, which funded the hall, has a long history of supporting education, health and welfare initiatives in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.