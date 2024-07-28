ROAD TO UDF CONVENTION: UDF Postpones August 3 Elective Conference

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has postponed its National Elective Conference, which was scheduled for August 3, 2024.

According to a statement released by the party, the National Executive Committee decided to shift the conference to a later date to “expedite critical preparatory procedures” and deliver a conference that meets the expectations of its members and stakeholders.

“We earnestly send our apologies to all directly or indirectly affected for any inconvenience such shift may have caused,” said Yusuf Mwawa, Acting Publicity Secretary.

Mwawa confirmed that all necessary preparations are at an advanced stage, and a new date for the National Conference will be announced in due course.

The UDF was set to be the first party to hold a convention, but the postponement means that the party will now announce dates later.

