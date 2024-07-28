spot_img
28.5 C
New York
Sunday, July 28, 2024
ROAD TO DPP CONVENTION: DPP sets nomination fees

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced nomination fees for its elective convention, scheduled for 17 August 2024.

Aspiring presidential candidates will be required to pay 4 million kwacha while those vying for regional vice presidency, secretary general, and treasury general positions must pay 3 million kwacha.

Other positions will command fees of 2 million kwacha and 1.5 million kwacha, with youth and women aspirants eligible for a 50% discount.

DPP convention committee chairperson, George Chaponda, confirmed that all positions, including the presidency, will be contested despite some party members endorsing incumbent President Peter Mutharika as their preferred candidate for the 2025 tripartite elections.

Political scientist Dr. Boniface Dulani welcomed the move but cautioned parties to consider the country’s economic challenges when setting nomination fees.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

