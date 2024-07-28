Reform Calls Grow Over Malawi’s Penal Code Amendment on Consensual Sex

A workshop held in Blantyre on Friday brought together students from three universities to discuss the criminalization of consensual sex among adolescents, a issue sparked by a recent amendment to the country’s penal code.

The one-day event, organized by the Nyale Institute, aimed to address concerns over the Penal Code Amendment Act Number 8 of 2023, which critics say unfairly targets young people.

“We have noticed some challenges that criminalize consensual sex among adolescents, which promotes unfairness and injustice for vulnerable people,” said Temwa Chipaza, Program Manager at Nyale Institute.

Ashleigh Banda, Criminal Justice Head of Advocacy at the University of Malawi, added that the law’s inconsistencies are leading to discrimination.

The workshop sought to raise awareness about the amendment’s impact and build a movement to drive change.

The controversial law, gazetted in February, has been criticized for criminalizing sexual conduct between an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, a move described as “absurd” by one participant.

Organizers hope to bring attention to the issue and push for reform.