28.5 C
New York
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Mulhako feast set for October : ” Tiyeni tika charge mabatire”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Preparations are underway for the Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe Cultural Festival, scheduled to take place from October 4 to 6 at the cultural grouping’s headquarters in Chonde, Mulanje district.

The event, themed “United for a Common Purpose”, promises to be an exciting celebration of Lhomwe culture, featuring traditional dances, Lhomwe food, and aphrodisiacs.

Felix Tambulasi, chairperson of the organizing committee, expressed optimism about the festival, saying: “Preparations are going very well. You can see the enthusiasm among the Lhomwe people, evident in the turnout at our preparatory meetings for the event.”

Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, chairperson of the Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe board, echoed Tambulasi’s sentiments, calling on the public to embrace the event’s hype.

The festival aims to promote unity and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Lhomwe community.

With preparations in full swing, attendees can expect an unforgettable experience, showcasing the best of Lhomwe culture.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by, among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi, primarily located in the southeast section of the country, with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde, with smaller numbers scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.

In Mozambique, the Lhomwes are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.

