Vice President Usi Urged to Intervene in Immigration Office Delays

Hundreds of people are facing lengthy delays at the Immigration Office in Blantyre as they wait to process their passports.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as “chaotic”, with some individuals forced to sleep overnight at the facility due to the long queues.

Immigration officers have been accused of using harsh tones when calling out names, adding to the frustration of those waiting.

Some applicants are calling for Vice President Dr. Michael Usi to tour the facility and address their concerns.

This comes after the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services announced the resumption of passport services in Blantyre on July 10, 2024, following a temporary suspension.

The Department has committed to providing efficient and reliable services, but applicants say they need help to resolve the ongoing delays.