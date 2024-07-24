Road to DPP Convention: Field Marshal Ben Phiri Returns to Frontline Politics

Veteran politician Ben Malunga Phiri has announced his candidacy for the position of Director of Political Affairs in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the party’s upcoming elective convention.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Phiri said: “Cognisant of the turbulent political terrain that we have undergone, it is with great enthusiasm and a profound sense of responsibility, that I am obliged and delighted to announce my candidacy for the position of Director of Political Affairs in our esteemed party, the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP.”

Phiri, a Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, expressed his commitment to rebuilding the party, saying: “As a firm believer that an institution is as strong as its members, I believe we all have a role to rebuild our institution. Together, we will bring back the lost glory, the rebuild DPP we all knew and love.”

He outlined his vision for the party, stating: “Throughout my service with our party, I have been dedicated to advancing our shared values and principles. As we build on and run up to the 2025 tripartite elections, I am geared to use my experiences in field operations, grassroots organizing, policy advocacy, and dynamic strategic planning to effectively navigate the complex political landscape.”

Phiri emphasized the need for unity and transparency within the party, saying: “I am passionate about fostering unity within our ranks, harmonizing the operations of different directorates, promoting transparency, and driving initiatives that reflect our commitment to prosperity, justice and security.”

Phiri previously served as Director of Elections for the DPP and held various ministerial positions during the party’s era in power, including Minister of Local Government. He was also a senior aide to former President Peter Mutharika.

Phiri brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, with a strong track record of leadership and strategic thinking. He is well-positioned to make a positive impact in his role and contribute to the party’s future success.