MCP FIRES WARNING SHOT TO DPP, WILL WIN 70 +1

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under President Lazarus Chakwera has fired a warning shot to the country’s main opposition the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika that it is destined for victory in next year’s General Elections.

MCP chief strategist Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has told this reporter that his prediction is that they will walk away with a 70+1 victory in the September, 2025 polls.

Ng’oma, was speaking after it emerged that the MCP had once more won a hotly contested local government by-election in Mangochi Mwansa Ward.

In his reaction, Zikhale Ng’oma also known as Nyama Zikuluzikulu to those that follow and support him said the writing is now on the wall for the opposition to be preparing for a loss in the elections come September next year.

“You have seen we have won by-elections in the South, in the Central, in the North and now Eastern region. What other evidence do you need to prove that the MCP is spread nationwide?” questioned Ng’oma who is the party’s current Director of Strategic Planning.

He further warned the opposition led by the DPP that they shouldn’t waste their resources in investing in next years elections saying it will be an activity in futility.

“Even if DPP decides to go for alliances with other smaller parties in the country, they will not beat the MCP because we have invested heavily in human resource whose results we are seeing now,“ Ng’oma declared.

According to unofficial results from Mwansa Ward in Mangochi the MCP has won the seat there beating the DPP, UDF, UTM, PDP and UP.

According to the unofficial figures, even if the five above listed parties combined, their total vote numbers gotten in the by-elections are lower than what the MCP candidate got meaning he would have still remained victorious.

A political analyst based at the Catholic University has warned the opposition to put their house in order otherwise they should be preparing for another shock loss next year.

“The combination of Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Richard Chimwendo Banda and President Lazarus Chakwera himself politically is very deadly now especially in the Eastern and Southern Regions,” he said.

The analyst attributed Chakwera’s humbleness, gentle and dynamic leadership as key attributes that will make it easy to sell Chakwera across the country ahead of next year’s General Elections.

“With the MCP going to a convention in August next month, I am just hoping that both Richard Chimwendo Banda and Ken Zikhale Ng’oma will excel in the polls because their combination has been seen to bring the much desired results to the party,” concluded the analyst.

According to campaign posters we have seen in public domain, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also the country’s Minister of Local Government is seeking the post of Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party whilst Ken Zikhale Ng’oma who is also the country’s Minister of Homeland Security is contesting for the post of First Vice President.

As we went to press, we couldn’t get a reaction from the DPP who have lost both the Mangochi Wansa Ward and the Blantyre Chilaweni Ward.