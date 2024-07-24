NRB Warns Against Corruption: Collection of National IDs is Free

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) in Malawi has reiterated that the collection of National Identity Cards is free, warning that anyone found asking clients to pay for the service will be reported to the authorities.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for the Bureau, Mak Sambo, emphasized: “The collection of National Identity Cards is FREE. Anyone found asking clients to pay in order to receive a National Identity Card must be reported to the nearest Police Station.”

The NRB has begun mass distribution of National Identity Cards across the country, with 1.8 million cards disbursed to all districts.

The exercise, which started on 22nd July 2024, aims to ensure that all citizens have access to their identity documents.

Sambo urged citizens to collect their National Identity Cards at designated centers, including Outreach Registration centers, District Registration Offices, and Post Offices, without paying any fees.

The NRB has also launched a nationwide Mop Up Registration exercise, which will run until 31st August 2024, to ensure that all eligible citizens are registered and receive their identity cards.

The National Registration Bureau plays a crucial role in Malawi, responsible for registering and issuing identity documents to citizens.

The National Identity Card is a vital document used for various purposes, including opening bank accounts, accessing government services and verifying identity for employment and education.

By ensuring that all citizens have access to their National Identity Cards, the NRB is contributing to the country’s development and promoting social and economic inclusion.