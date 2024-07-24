Court Acquits Chisale, Condemns Police for Arrest Without Proof

The Principal Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has acquitted former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale in a matter in which he was being accused of intimidating public officers and obstructing justice.

Chisale was arrested after some public officers including Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni complained that they were threatened by Chisale.

Chisale was facing six counts and has been acquitted on all of them. There was a count of using insulting language, three counts of intimidation, one count of obstruction or interference with execution of legal process and another count of disorderly conduct at a police station.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe said there was no evidence to warrant the charges against the suspect.

The court has faulted the police investigators who did the investigations in the case for doing a bad job and for failing to be independent in carrying the investigations.

However, Michongwe has called on Chisale to watch the way he reacts whenever he is angry saying it might land him in trouble.-Nation Online