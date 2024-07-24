MEC VALIDATES WARDS POLL RESULTS: Chimwendo says MCP is here to stay

Malawi Congress Party – MCP National Youth Director Bulldozer Richard Chimwendo Banda says his party is humbled and honoured that the people of Mangochi have through their votes yesterday decided to elect MCP candidate, Stewart Mwase as their ward councillor.

Chimwendo was reacting to the official announcement done by Malawi Electoral Commission – MEC today that their candidate has managed to beat DPP and UDF in their stronghold.

“We take this honour and privilege bestowed on us with modest and that the people of Mangochi who have emphatically given MCP a chance to serve them at local level. These people are unique as they have separated orange from grapes. Malawians want development and not politics. We are done with politics now because it time to implement what we promised people of Mwasa ward during campaign period. Therefore, we accept this noble win as privilege to serve the people of Mangochi with dedication and hardwork.

“Through their vote, our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of moral and legal, and to work as political parties to achieve the objectives of a democratic society based on unity, peace, justice, and to ensure stability and tackle the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and corruption, so that we achieve prosperity for all,” Chimwendo Banda said who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He also challenged the political parties that have lost in the ward to pledge cooperation in order to foster national building.

Meanwhile, MEC has announced that in both wards, the “will of the people” have been respected as the election is deemed free, fair and credible.

In Chilaweni ward in Blantyre, an independent candidate, Chipiliro Phiri has won the polls.

ROAD TO 2025 PROJECTIONS

Chimwendo who is also vying for the position of Secretary General during the forth coming MCP convention has been described by many political analysts as “bedrock surrogate” for President Chakwera at every function he presides over

He said Malawians will not accept poverty and deprivation as they are determined to work to chart a path of growth and development for themselves as long as incentives are available.

“We have seen that our economy, even in the face of the global pandemic and natural disasters such as cyclones, the economy has shown resilience and a must faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged due to Chakwera’s steady leadership as donor community continues to flood with their packages.

“Chakwera is establishing a strong economy, exercising structural transformation to value- added activities which in generate jobs for our youths and enhance their living standards,” said Chimwendo who also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.