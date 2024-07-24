Bakili Muluzi TV “suspected content creator” to spend more days in Police cell

A court ruling on bail for Chiyanjano Mbeza, a suspected content creator for Bakili Muluzi TV, has been postponed until Friday.

Mbeza faces cybercrime-related charges, including spreading false information that may disturb national peace and security.

According to the prosecution, Mbeza used his studio to record and publish false content on various online websites, including claims about the recent plane crash that killed 9 people, including former Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The police have confiscated studio materials and are investigating possible involvement by other individuals.

The defense team has expressed concerns about the police arresting individuals before completing investigations.

Mbeza will spend at least two more days in custody pending the bail ruling.

The police indicate that investigations are 80% complete and may take up to seven days to finalize.