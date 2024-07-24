CHITHYOLA’S FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION IN A BY-ELECTION HAILED BY MANY

Leading Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contender for the post of Secretary General Simplex Chithyola Sed Banda has been praised for his financial contribution in Blantyre’s Chilaweni Ward as an example of good servant leadership as demonstrated by President Lazarus Chikwera.

Chithyola Banda, who is also the country’s Minister of Finance contributed a Mk5 million cash injection into the campaign of MCP candidate for Chilaweni Ward, Benard Nteche.

The popular incoming Secretary General of the MCP is reported to have contributed the Mk5 million in order to help the candidate campaign without serious challenges in the by-elections that took place on Tuesday.

Although Nteche didn’t win in the by-elections, party officials in Chilaweni Ward have praised Chithyola Banda’s financial contribution that it has made a very big difference in making the campaign process move on smoothly.

“To get a Mk5 million financial boost from Chithyola Banda things were made easier for our candidates in the ward and this has resulted in our party competing favourably in the polls,” said an MCP NEC member.

He further appealed to the Minister of Finance to do more in assisting the party.

“Chithyola Banda is known for his kindness and we hope that this behavior will continue event after the Convention in August,” he said.

Simplex Chithyola Banda, who is also the MCP Member of Parliament for Kasungu South is seeking a vote to be elected as the next Secretary General of the ruling party.

Apart from being MP, Chithyola Banda is also the Deputy Chief Whip of the MCP in Parliament.