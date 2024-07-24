HiFi Electronics energizes Kumingoli Bash with heavy-duty barriers, Stage setup equipment

HiFi Electronics, Malawi’s leading provider of musical instruments and professional audio equipment, has joined forces with Kumingoli Bash, an annual festival showcasing the best of Malawian music and talent.

The partnership, announced ahead of the 3rd August event at Civo Stadium, aims to promote Malawian music globally. HiFi Electronics has pledged to provide essential support, including:

Heavy-duty barriers for attendee safety

Stage setup equipment to enhance the stage setup

Transportation for event logistics

“We’re proud to support Kumingoli Bash, as their focus on promoting Malawian acts aligns perfectly with our mission,” said James Theza, HiFi Electronics representative. “It’s crucial to promote Malawian music and take it to the world.”

Shadreck Kalukusha, Managing Director of Sound Addicts Live, organizers of Kumingoli Bash, welcomed HiFi Electronics’ support. “This partnership aligns with our goal of creating a top-notch event by Malawians, for Malawians. We urge others to support Kumingoli Bash, as it means supporting Malawian talent.”

Kalukusha emphasized, “Join us in making this year’s festival an unforgettable celebration of our musical heritage.”

This year’s Kumingoli Bash features a lineup of prominent Malawian artists, including Tay Grin, Namadingo, Gwamba, Zeze Kingston, Driem, Lulu, Eli Njuchi, and Sean Morgan.

With HiFi Electronics’ support, Kumingoli Bash is set to elevate Malawian music and talent on the global stage.