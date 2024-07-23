Illovo Sugar, Chikwawa Council, USAID GIS Sign MoU to Transform Nchalo Community in Chikwawa

A landmark agreement has been signed between Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, Chikwawa District Council, and USAID Governance for Solutions (GIS) to transform the Nchalo community in Malawi.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday at Illovo Sugar’s Nchalo Estate in Chikwawa, marking a significant step towards sustainable development and collective action in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to address critical areas of concern, including public safety, urban development, and economic empowerment.

“This MOU is a blueprint for sustainable development, a roadmap for collective action, and a commitment to the future prosperity of the Nchalo community,” said Lekani Katandula, Managing Director of Illovo Sugar Malawi plc.

The partnership will focus on urban planning, security, economic development, and environmental stewardship.

“We understand that the growth of our community must be managed responsibly, with infrastructure that can support both current residents and those who will join us in the future,” Katandula added.

The agreement will also establish Community Police Forums and Planning Department Rangers to enhance security in the area.

“This initiative will not only provide employment for our youth but will also contribute to the financial sustainability of the council, creating a virtuous cycle of investment and growth,” Katandula said.

The partnership has been hailed as a model for public-private collaboration in addressing social issues.

“This MOU demonstrates the power of partnership and engagement in tackling social issues with local solutions,” said Steve Snook, Chief of Party for USAID GIS.

The agreement was signed in the presence of esteemed guests, including the Chikwawa Council Chair, Wyson Bush, and the District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba.

“This is a declaration of our collective intent to drive change, to embrace our responsibilities as corporate citizens, and to contribute to the well-being of the society we serve,” Katandula concluded.