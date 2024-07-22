Ex-street kid turned deputy mayor Jomo Osman puts street kids’ welfare at top of his agenda

Isaac Jomo Osman, the new Deputy Mayor of Blantyre City, has vowed to prioritize the welfare of street-connected children, drawing from his personal experience as a former street kid.

Osman, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Ntopwa Ward, was elected and sworn in as the city’s second top chief, beating UTM’s Fane Balaba Kanojelera and DPP’s Gerald Lipikwe.

Born in 1982 in Mangochi, Osman’s journey to Blantyre began in Standard 6 when he left his village to seek better opportunities in the city.

However, he found himself living on the streets, sleeping under bridges and benches, and working odd jobs to survive.

Despite the challenges, Osman’s determination and business acumen helped him rise from the streets to become a successful entrepreneur and owner of Ntopwa Football Clubs.

His rags-to-riches story has inspired many, and he hopes to use his platform to make a difference in the lives of street children.

As Deputy Mayor, Osman plans to focus on initiatives that support and empower street-connected children, providing them with access to education, healthcare, and skills training.

“I know what it’s like to be in their shoes, and I want to help them overcome the struggles I faced,” Osman said in an interview.

“I believe that every child deserves a chance to succeed, and I’m committed to making that happen.”

Osman’s personal story is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Despite lacking formal education, he obtained his MSCE through private tutors and went on to become a successful businessman and politician.

His charity work in Ntopwa Township, particularly his support for the elderly and poor, has earned him respect and admiration from the community.

As “Blantyre 2,” Osman hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders and make a positive impact on the lives of street children, proving that with hard work and determination, anyone can overcome adversity and achieve their dreams.