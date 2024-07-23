Chithyola Presents Papers, Commits to Settle Headquarters Bills

chithyola presenting the papers

They came from far and wide in their large numbers to escort the man of the moment, Simplex Chithyola Sed Banda as he presented his official nomination papers at the headquarters for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

With the official presentation of the nomination papers on the colourful and memorable Saturday, Chithyola Banda has now entered the race and is due to likely be confirmed as the new Secretary General of the MCP in just a few weeks.

Wearing red t-shirts and golf shirts branded “Team Chithyola”, chanting praise and celebratory songs for Chithyola Banda, the grouping mainly made of youths escorted the next MCP Secretary General triumphantly into the building where he handed his documents to the returning officers.

After the official presentation of the papers was done, Chithyola Banda had no option but address the hugely enthusiastic crowd that came to be with him to witness the ceremony.

Man of the moment Chithyola signing the nomination papers

In his address, Chithyola Banda said that the presentation of the nomination papers meant that he is now fully in the game and no need to reverse anymore.

He said that because of the people’s support and trust they have given him, he is no longer afraid of anybody.

“Even if they create more propaganda against me, I am not ready to quit but soldier on. Even if it means my competitors teaming up together, I don’t fear them as I am now ready to take them head on,” he told the excited crowd.

As generous as he has always been, Chithyola Banda said that he is ready to settle all the bills that have accumulated over the years at the MCP headquarters. The bills include water, electricity and city rates.

Chithyola Banda further promised that once he is ushered in as Secretary General, the youths will be one of the beneficiaries of his leadership as they play an important role in as far as party matters are concerned.

In his remarks, MCP Central Region Chairman Zebron Chilondola said that Simplex Chithyola Banda is the only person who can lead a unified MCP.

Chilondola therefore called on all the youths to work hard and ensure that Chithyola Banda is elected Secretary General.

During the occasion, Simplex Chithyola Banda was accompanied by over 20 Councilors and some MPs.

Simplex Chithyola Sed Banda will be contesting as Secretary General at the next Malawi Congress Party Convention scheduled for 8th August this year.

He has already received overwhelming endorsements from all the political regions will all delegates pledging and committing themselves to vote for him as Secretary General.