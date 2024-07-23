Bushiri’s Lawyer Wapona Kita expresses confidence

By Patience Longwe & Sellah Chunda

Lilongwe July 22, Mana: Defence lawyer representing Prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, Wapona Kita expressed satisfaction with the progress of their extradition case.

In an interview on Monday in Lilongwe after the cross-examination of South African witness, Mzinyathi, Kita stated that he is confident the case would conclude soon.

“We are happy with the way the witness has answered our questions. We were not just asking questions for the sake of asking but had thematic areas. It is clear that it will take a miracle for this extradition to happen,” he said.

Senior State Advocate, Dzikondianthu Malunda indicated that the state was prepared for reexamination as per the court order.

“We have made progress. As the court heard, we requested time to organize ourselves. Our hope is to conclude our reexamination of the witness and close the case altogether,” he stated.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary returned to Malawi after being charged with fraud in South Africa, which is now seeking their extradition to face these allegations.