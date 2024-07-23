Chakwera reaffirms commitment to uplifting welfare of chiefs

By Mary Makhiringa

Machinga, July 23, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed governments commitment in uplifting the welfare of the chiefs in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday when he toured the newly constructed Paramount Chief Kawingas house at Nanyumbu Headquarters in Machinga, Chakwera said uplifting and giving chiefs in the country their respect is one of his adminsitrations ideologies.

Chakwera disclosed that as a country Malawi needs to change the way of thinking as the country is facing numerous challenges ranging from drought, floods which have led to low crop yields in most parts of the county.

“Before I came here, I first went to Zomba where I have seen with my naked eyes real farming, the kind of the farming that Adam and Eve used to do in the beginning of this earth, irrigation farming which is being done on a large scale; this is the kind of farming that we must start doing because of climate change,” he said.

According to Chakwera, Malawi ought to start thinking outside the box, instead of just sitting down waiting for development partners to dictate the flow of things, saying the country has huge potential for growth through the agriculture, tourism and industrialisation (ATI) strategy.

Chakwera has since called on all to unite and work together with one goal in the spirit of fulfilling the Malawi Vision 2063.

“Look at the Member of Parliament for this area Hon. Esther Jolobala who is among us although she is from the opposition, this is the kind of unity we need, we are all serving our Malawi despite our political differences,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Kawinga hailed President Chakwera for considering him with a magnificent house that will go a long way in according him the respect as well as decorum that chiefs in the country are supposed to carry.

“Your visit will bring more dreams to reality for the country as far as developing the welfare of chiefs is concerned.



“Let me plead with you our State President to consider raising the chiefs honoraria as well as construct more houses as most of the foundations were already set ready for construction. Apart from that, would you also consider chiefs with soft loans for our day to day survival,” he said.

Kawinga, therefore, thanked government for the construction of Machinga Secondary School, which he said, has improved education standards in the district.

He also asked for the completion of boys hostels at the school where only girls hostels were finished which has resulted in both boys and girls utilizing the facilities.

Earlier, President Chakwera also launched MAREP phase 9 at Joho Trading Centre where over 250 households will be connected to the national grid.

Chakwera also visited the upgrading of Ntaja Health Centre to a community hospital where he expressed optimism for better health service delivery for Malawians.