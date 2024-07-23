Irrigation Scheme excites farmers in Zomba

By Luckia Akim

Zomba, July 23, Mana: Farmers under Mlooka Irrigation Scheme in Zomba have hailed government for constructing the scheme, saying it will boost their agricultural produce.

Speaking when President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera visited the scheme, the farmers expressed optimism that the scheme would boost their livelihoods, hoping for increased crop yields and improved food security.

Reverend Nickson Kanene, one of the farmers expressed gratitude saying the scheme is a gift for generations.

Kanene said no matter how much the family invested and worked in the field, their yield was always below average.

“We will try our best to take care of this scheme so that it does not only benefit us but even future generations. With this irrigation scheme, we will no longer rely on rainfall and complain of hunger,” he said.

Kanene who owns three plots in the scheme expects to plant maize which will be harvested before rains commence.

According to Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources for Zomba District Council, Linda Mphande, about 720 farmers are benefiting from Mlooka Irrigation Scheme.

Mphande said considering the climatic shocks that the country continues to face, irrigation farming remained key to averting perennial hunger.

“Irrigation schemes are highly beneficial to the district which has always been faced with either droughts or flooding. With this scheme, farmers can produce different crops three times a year even during normal seasons, she said.

Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita welcomed the development, saying his area has experienced scarce rainfall and food insecurity for years.

“This area doesn’t receive reliable rainfall and our crops often wilt. But with this scheme, we’ll be able to produce bumper yield and be food secure, Nkapita said.