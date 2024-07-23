spot_img
spot_img
27.2 C
New York
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Crash Fallout: Accountability Abroad – US Secret Service Chief Resigns, Malawi Remains Silent

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A striking contrast has emerged between Malawi and the United States in the aftermath of two separate incidents involving high-profile individuals.

In Malawi, a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others crashed, resulting in the tragic loss of all on board.

However, no one has resigned or been held accountable for failing to protect the Vice President’s life.

In stark contrast, US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned following a foiled assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The incident occurred during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear.

The Telegraph reports that Director Cheatle admitted the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt, leading to her resignation.

This juxtaposition highlights the differing standards of accountability and responsibility in protecting high-profile individuals across the globe.

While Malawi’s response has been criticized for lacking accountability, the US Secret Service’s swift action demonstrates a commitment to transparency and responsibility.

Previous article
Chakwera reaffirms commitment to uplifting welfare of chiefs
Next article
ZIKHALE DEFENDS HIS FINANCIAL GENEROSITY, I WILL CONTINUE
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

1 COMMENT

  1. Koma nkhani zimenezi zikugwirizana? Even mbuli can see kuti sizikugwirizana olo pang’ono. Ngozi sikugwirizan ndi failure to protect a former president from an assassin.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc