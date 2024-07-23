ZIKHALE DEFENDS HIS FINANCIAL GENEROSITY, I WILL CONTINUE

Good Samaritan

One of the leading candidates in the forth coming Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Convention Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma says that he will not stop the practice of giving help to those that are in need if he has the capacity to do so.

Ng’oma, who is also the country’s Minister of Homeland Security is seeking votes to be voted in as the First Vice President of the ruling MCP.

Speaking to this reporter in the capital Lilongwe, Ng’oma said that he does like seeing other people suffer hence the reason he gives out money to those that are on need.

“I wasn’t born a mean person. I generously use my financial and material resources to assist others and at the same time grow and strengthen my beloved MCP,” he said.

Ng’oma, also popularly known as Nyama Zikuluzikulu told this reporter that at no point has he ever thought of stopping to help those in need.

“Those that know KZN, know that you can’t reach me and seek help and not get it if I have. I am just such kind of a person who gives freely,” he said.

Ng’oma boasted that he is financially stable having succeeded in multiple agricultural businesses and printing enterprises.

“In my campaign messages, I am promoting the implementation of innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship (ICE) to bring job growth and employment. If this is implemented with me as VP, then there will be prudent use of party resources,” he said.

Socially, Zikhale Ng’oma said that he is an open person, approachable and able to interact with everyone regardless of age, gender, race, political attitudes and social-cultural changes.

Recently, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has been in the media for giving out cash money as transport refunds to delegates that have come to attend his campaign meetings.

The MCP spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma has defended this practice that it is normal to give out transport refunds to people that have attended a meeting.

He further said that the MCP doesn’t have problems with such kind of gestures as long as the money belongs to the person giving the money out.

Ken Zikhale Ng’oma is expected to compete as First Vice President of the Malawi Congress Party at the Convention expected to take place in Lilongwe from August 8th next month.