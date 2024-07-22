spot_img
It’s DPP Affairs: Makwinja, Jomo Osman emerge victorious in Blantyre mayoral elections

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dominated the Blantyre City mayoral elections, with Joseph Makwinja and Isaac Jomo Osman emerging as the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

Makwinja, representing Bangwe Ward, secured 16 votes, defeating his rival, Getrude Chirambo of Namalimwe Ward, who garnered 14 votes.

Osman, from Ntopwa Ward, won the deputy mayoral seat with 11 votes, beating UTM’s Funny Baraba Kanojerera and DPP’s Gerald Lipikwe.

The election saw DPP candidates vying for both the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions, with Makwinja pledging to unite councillors across party lines and work towards the city’s development.

Chirambo had promised to improve infrastructure, hygiene, and security, as well as enhance councilors’ welfare.

The outcome marks a significant win for the DPP in Blantyre City, with the party’s candidates securing both top positions.

