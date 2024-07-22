DPP takes over all councils in Eastern region, Blantyre

….Bright Msaka hails victory

In a significant milestone for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Councillor Simplex Diwa has been elected chairperson of Machinga District Council, garnering 11 votes and narrowly beating Cidreck Stande who secured 10 votes.

DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, expressed his delight at the outcome, stating, “We are thrilled to have so many councilors from DPP elected in Machinga District Council, and we expect them to deliver on our party’s manifesto promises and make a positive impact on the lives of the people.”

In related development, the DPP has also emerged victorious in the Blantyre City mayoral elections, with Joseph Makwinja and Isaac Jomo Osman securing the mayoral and deputy mayoral positions, respectively.

Makwinja won with 16 votes, while Osman secured 11 votes.

The twin victories mark a significant consolidation of the DPP’s dominance in the region, with the party’s candidates emerging victorious in both Machinga and Blantyre.