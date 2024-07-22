Mumba pledges to prioritize people over politics

By Joel Chirwa & Esther Ndhlozi

Mzuzu, July 22, Mana: An aspirant for Vice President position in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has promised to prioritize people over politics.

He made the promise Sunday during the launch of his Manifesto at Katoto Secondary School ground in Mzuzu.

Mumba said the country was tired of politicians who do not meet people’s needs.

He asked delegates to MCP’s convention, slated for August 8 to 9, 2024 to elect him as the party’s Vice President.

“If the party is tired of politicians who are not meeting their needs and fulfilling their duties then our manifesto is the answer because our manifesto has been tailored to suit their demands.

“And if Malawi Congress Party wants to move forward then Vitumbiko Mumba and his team are their right answers,” Mumba said.

He appealed to the people in the northern region to support the MCP and President Chakwera for the country to attain its social development aspirations.

“The only way we can attain our development aspirations is to support President Chakwera. He is the only leader who has demonstrated total commitment to the region.

“President Chakwera is the only leader who, in spite of having a lean cabinet, has given seven cabinet portfolios to people from the northern region,” the Aspirant said.

Mumba paid tribute to former Vice President late, Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others who died in a tragic plane crash incident in Chikangawa forest on June 10, 2024.

MCP Chairperson for northern region, Joseph Chavula said the huge crowd that attended the rally was testament to the support the region has for him.

“The rally has brought together different leaders that are custodians of development including chiefs, Members of Parliament and religious leaders which is in line with Mumba’s ambition to unite all leaders and foster development in the country,” he said.