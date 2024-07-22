MUMBA PRAISES BINGU WA MUTHARIKA THAT HE WAS A GOOD LEADER

In what can be described as unprecedented, the ruling Malawi Congress Party’s aspiring candidate for the First Vice President’s position Vitumbiko Mumba on Sunday took time to shower praise on Malawi’s late President Bingu Wa MUTHARIKA over his policies and leadership skills.

Mumba, was speaking to reporters during a press conference at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu following the launch of his manifesto.

In his remarks, Mumba said that although he was initially a critic of the late Bingu Wa Mutharika, he later realized that the departed Malawi leader was the best for the country.

“He surrounded himself with relatives and people that spied on his behalf and that’s what clever leaders should do,” he said.

Mumba further praised the late Bingu on his agricultural policies and security issues among many others.

“That wan Bingu was just the best,” he said.

During the event, Vitumbiko Mumba may have also touched the hornets nest when he suggested that cabinet must be comprised of professionals if government business and policies are to be implemented to the fullest.

He also bemoaned rampant corruption in the country saying something needs to be done.

Vitumbiko Mumba is expected to stand for the post of First Vice President at the Malawi Congress Party’s Convention scheduled for August 8th in Lilongwe.