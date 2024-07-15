Former Reserve Bank Governor Kabambe Describes Chilima as a Statesman

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor, Dalitso Kabambe says former Vice President the late Saulos Chilima loved his country and his spirit is in all Malawians.

Kabambe was speaking at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre tonight during a candlelight memorial service for Chilima and others who died in a plane crash in June.

He said Chilima wanted the country to develop for the betterment of everyone, including young people.

Said Kabambe: “We are here to remember our vice president who loved his country. His spirit is in all of us.”

Led by the UTM Party, the candlelight ceremony was attended by UTM director of youth Penjani Kalua, publicity secretary Felix Njawala and director of women for the south Loyce Mponda as well as Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Noel Lipipa.

Kalua said the party which left the governing Tonse Alliance last week will continue to mourn Chilima until September next year.

On his part, Njawala urged young people to register for the 2025 elections.

During the service, there were also performances by Driemo and UTM Choir.-Nation Online