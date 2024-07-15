MultiChoice Malawi brings Euro finals to sports journalists

Our role in entertainment is uniting people-Mtegha

In a thrilling evening of football and camaraderie, MultiChoice Malawi treated sports journalists to a live screening of the Euro 2024 finals between England and Spain at RSVP in Blantyre.

“As MultiChoice, we are here to offer different content with live events that have a positive aspect,” said Susan Mtegha, Integrated Communications Specialist at MultiChoice Malawi.

“Our role in entertainment is uniting people and focusing on spreading and creating an enjoyable experience for our subscribers.

“Media play a vital role in both emotional and memorable moments, which is why we opt to involve media for them to feel a sense of community supporters.”

The match, played at the Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany, saw Spain emerge victorious with a 2-1 win over England.

Nico Williams put Spain ahead in the 47th minute, but Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 74th minute.

A late strike by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 86th minute sealed the win for Spain.

Frank Kandu from MBC, who was among the journalists in attendance, expressed his gratitude to MultiChoice Malawi for the opportunity.

“This has been quite mesmerizing, quite good, quite wonderful because it has helped us to deepen our experience and chance to interact with different people, which makes us feel like we are community supporters,” he said.

Kandu-it is an unforgettable night

Kandu added that watching sports live allows sports journalists to feel like they are part of a larger community of supporters.

“People often bond over a shared love for a particular team or sport, and it is an unforgettable night, considering that it’s part of history.

“It’s our job in the entertainment world to make people happy and create unforgettable moments in a lifetime through sports,” he said.

The event was attended by journalists from various media houses, including MBC, Malawi Voice, Times Group and Nation.

MultiChoice Malawi’s gesture was seen as a way of strengthening social connections and creating a sense of community among sports journalists.

In the end, Spain emerged as the UEFA Euro 2024 champions, their fourth title in the competition.

England, on the other hand, is still searching for their first major international trophy.