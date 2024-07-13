Girl Up Elevate to host Innovation Lab in Blantyre 

Members of the Girl Up Elevate

Girl Up Elevate, a Blantyre-based youth-led organisation, has organized an innovation lab dubbed ‘Bridging the Digital Divide’ to address significant gender disparities in the digital sphere in Malawi.

The innovation lab will take place at Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) on July 27 2024.

The organization which is under the United Nations Foundation campaign ‘Girl Up’, was established to provide education, resources, and a supportive network to girls to reach their full potential.

Girl Up Elevate Founder and President Ulemu Makolija said in an interview yesterday the event brings together students from various schools in Blantyre who will collaboratively develop innovative solutions to bridge the digital divide.

Ulemu Makolija

“Participants will engage in expert-led sessions to understand the challenges and consequences of digital inequality. This will be followed by group discussions to brainstorm and refine their ideas. Facilitators, including professionals and Girl Up Elevate members, will guide and mentor the students to effectively pitch their solutions,” said Makolija.

She also said the initiative will help the youth foster problem-solving skills and critical thinking and inspire them to become proactive leaders in creating a more inclusive digital future.

At the end of the event, a panel of judges will award prizes to the top three solutions from the presentations.