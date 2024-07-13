MCP Central Region Committee endorses Abida Sidik Mia for 2nd Deputy President

Innocencia Chikuse

Abida Sidik Mia-has been endorsed by MCP Central Region Committee for 2nd Deputy President

The Central Region Committee of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), under the leadership of Regional Chairperson Zebron Chilondola and supported by all its delegates, on Saturday at the party regional offices in the capital Lilongwe, formally endorsed Abida Sidik Mia for the position of Second Deputy President of the Party. This significant endorsement comes ahead of the party’s elective convention slated for Thursday 8th August 2024 at the Bingu National Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The delegates were captivated by Mia’s compelling case, eloquently presented by her aide.

“Previous speakers have all recognized the undeniable contributions of the Mia Family in propelling the Malawi Congress Party to its current heights. That aside, the question remains: Why should Honorable Abida Sidik Mia be your choice for the 2nd Deputy President of the party on 8th August, 2024?,” the aide posed this rhetorical question into the hushed silence of the delegates, all eager to hear the response.

“Firstly, Honorable Abida Sidik Mia aims to support President Lazarus Chakwera in renewing his governance mandate in 2025. Her unparalleled work ethic, strategic political acumen, and her outstanding ability to execute tasks with perfection make her the perfect candidate for this position,” said the aide, prompting applause from the audience.

“Secondly, her mission is to strengthen the party in the Southern region, ensuring a surge in Members of Parliament elected under MCP ticket next year. While the Central region remains a stronghold, the South is a tougher political battlefield. Honorable Abida Sidik Mia, herself an MCP MP from the South, has demonstrated her political prowess and resilience by helping the party secure two seats after the court annulled elections in three Shire Valley constituencies. This is a clear testament to her leadership—she is proven, dependable, and fully capable of delivering results,” the aide thundered, eliciting a roaring applause from the audience.

“Finally,” the aide declared, “it’s time for capable women to ascend to the upper echelons of MCP leadership. Electing Abida Sidik Mia as the 2nd Deputy President will, gender wise, be a progressive milestone for the party; after all she is capable.”

When called to the podium, Mia recounted her inspiring journey—her upbringing, partnership with the late Sidik Mia, their business ventures, and his unwavering support. She passionately affirmed her commitment to the party and her determination to aid President Chakwera’s victory in 2025.

“I am driven by a deep passion for the MCP. My experience and dedication are geared towards propelling the party and its agenda forward,” she asserted.

The Regional Chairperson Chilondola extolled Mia’s virtues, reminiscing about the unparalleled hospitality at their farm in Ngabu and their cottage in Mangochi that she was giving to the party when it was in opposition. Chilondola also lauded her bravery during the turbulent 2019 elections, highlighting her decisive actions against electoral irregularities.

In a resounding benediction, Abraham Liwonde, the spokesperson for the Central Region Committee, declared, “What we have bound here on earth is also bound in heaven. Honorable Abida Sidik Mia shall be the Second Deputy President of the MCP come 8th August, 2024.”

As of press time, Abida Sidik Mia stands unopposed for the Second Deputy President position, following the withdrawal of her only unknown competitor, a Mr. Hassan, who says wants to support her to be the Second Deputy President of the party.