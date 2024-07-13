AFORD Tsar Chihana spits fire, gives President Chakwera 20 days to institute a commission of inquiry on Chikangawa plane clash

“If the whole Vice President can be treated like this what about you and me. These people are evil and have not changed.

Leader of Alliance for Democracy AFORD Enoch Chihana has today given President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera 20 days to institute a commission of inquiry to determine and examine what happened for the plane to clash that carried late Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima and others.

He was speaking today at Katoo Freedom Park in Mzuzu at a rally he and others addressed.

In his “fire and fury speech” against Chakwera on the plane clash, Chihana said he is suspecting some “invisible hands” behind the plane clash because it took President Chakwera over 11 hours to announce the clash of the plane to Malawians.

“MCP is known for silencing and sending people to crocodiles. That is an open secret. It does not need someone to go to school to ask why the President has not suspended anyone from duty up today after the plane clash. Are you serious that nobody knew that the weather is bad in Mzuzu before the plane was allowed to fly? This means the whole team sat down and organized this move

Time for dancing

“You have brought to us some German experts to investigate the plane clash. Pamudzi pakafa munthu mosakhala bwino, ndipo anayamba kuloza kuti wapha ndi uyu, iweyo sunganene kuti ndapeza singanga kuti andifufuze..zimenezo sizitheka. AFORD therefore is asking the President to form an independent commission of inquiry to determine what happened and not depend only the technical people from other country. We will not accept that,” an angry Chihana said.

He has further told Malawians that president Chakwera is lying to Malawians that he did not stop the search and rescue operations by the army on that since he was there.

Chihana: “If the whole Vice President can be treated like this what about you and me. These people are evil and have not changed. They don’t care about people’s lives and we will not keep quite until the truth is known. Time of intimidation is over.”

This is strongest statement from an opposition party to talk about the death of Chilima.