Standard Bank pumps K15m into girls science at MUST

Blantyre, July 10, 2024 – Standard Bank Plc has invested MK15 million in the Girls Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), underscoring its commitment to support young women in science education while advancing gender equality.

The donation from Standard Bank will directly support the camp’s initiatives, including technology workshops, art workshops, and sponsoring of the underprivileged girls to attend the camp. The MUST STEAM Girls Camp aims to inspire and empower girls to explore and pursue careers in STEAM.

Standard Bank’s Client Coverage Manager, Pempho Chalamanda said that the donation reiterates the bank’s core purpose of driving Malawi’s growth.

“Standard Bank believes in the transformative power of STEAM education and inclusivity. By investing in the Girls STEAM Camp at MUST, we are investing in a future of innovation and leadership with more female representation,” said Chalamanda.

Through partnership with MUST, Standard Bank aims to make a lasting impact in the lives of girls and inspire female participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

“This donation is a testament to our commitment to corporate social responsibility and our dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve. We hope this contribution will help create pathways for young women to pursue successful careers in STEAM fields,” she said.

Standard Bank has commended MUST for coming up with the STEAM Camp for girls saying that the intervention contributes significantly to encouraging girls to feel confident and motivated to participate in these disciplines.

Chairperson of the MUST STREAM Girls Camp Dr. Marion Chirwa Kajombo has commended Standard Bank for the support saying it will create great possibilities for girls at the institution.

“We appreciate the support from Standard Bank. It has enabled us to reach out to needy students lacking motivation and inspiration to realize their dreams. Some do not have any hope but through the camp, their lives will change because the intervention will open opportunities for girls to be exposed to several career pathways through interaction with role models,” said Kajombo.

Standard Bank earlier this year donated MK20 million to MUST as its annual contribution towards the university’s endowment fund that offers scholarships to underprivileged students.

The Bank continues to support education initiatives that improve the access and quality of education for the youth of the nation.

The MUST STEAM Girls Camp will started on July 1 and it will end on July 12 at the institution’s campus in Thyolo.