ACB,Dzimwe Radio sign five-year agreement

By Nephtali Kalumbi

Mangochi, July 10: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dzimwe Community Radio Station of Mangochi for the broadcaster to sensitise the community on the negative impacts of corruption.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Mangochi on Tuesday, ACB Director of Public Education, Dr. Charity Mphande, said that radio was an influential means of communication which could easily help to create a corrupt-free society.

“In 2013, we saw how the media helped to uncover cash gate scandal. As such, we are hopeful that the partnership with community radio stations will bear good fruits in reporting, educating and disseminating essential information on curbing corruption,” Mphande said.

She then expressed hope that ACB’s partnership with Dzimwe Community Radio Station would help to reach out the local masses in four districts of Mangochi, Salima, Balaka and part of Ntcheu.

In his remarks, Manager for Dzimwe Community Radio Station, Justice Sumaili said the radio was grateful for being recognised as a key media institution that could help fight corruption.

“Apart from sensitizing communities, we will make sure to lead by example by refraining from corrupt practices,” he said.

Administration Officer at Mangochi District Council, Vinace Juma applauded ACB for deciding to work with a media organization in Mangochi and described the MOU as a positive step in combating corruption in the district.

Dzimwe Community Radio Station broadcasts from Monkey Bay in Mangochi.