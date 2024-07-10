Moyale Barracks grabs SULOM by the neck

Moyale Barracks Football Club is up in arms against the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) over the delayed enforcement of a verdict ordering Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos to repair their bus damaged during a match last October.

Despite a ruling in February, SULOM has failed to ensure compliance, sparking allegations of bias and selective justice.

The incident, which occurred on October 14, 2023, saw Dedza Dynamos supporters vandalize Moyale FC’s bus, injuring players and causing significant damage.

SULOM’s verdict held Dedza Dynamos responsible for repairs and medical bills, but nine months later, no action has been taken.

Moyale FC General Secretary, Lieutenant Omega Masamba, expressed frustration at SULOM’s inaction, contrasting it with the swift resolution of a similar incident involving Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

“We urge SULOM to show equity and fairness by enforcing their own verdict. Football is entertainment, not a breeding ground for violence,” Masamba said.

The club has appealed to the Football Association of Malawi to intervene and ensure justice is served.

The saga has raised questions about SULOM’s commitment to its “Revive, Reform, Rebrand” mantra and its ability to uphold fair play in Malawian football.