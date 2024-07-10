Malawians cautioned on false HIV cure

By Sellah Singini

Lilongwe, July 10, Mana: National AIDS Commission (NAC) and Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) has advised Malawians particularly people living with HIV not to be deceived by false and misleading information about HIV and AIDS cure trending on social media.

Speaking on Wednesday during a press briefing the two organization jointly organized, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NAC Dr. Beatrice Matanje said currently, HIV has no cure and the current treatment was taking of Anti-Retroviral Drugs (ARVs).

She said recent joint investigations by NAC and PMRA, in collaboration with Malawi Police Service (MPS) have uncovered disturbing trend where some individuals are tampering with labels of unknown medicines which they later advertise as “Gammora HIV Cure” falsely claimed to be permanent cure for HIV and AIDS.

“These fake products are then sold to people living with HIV at exorbitant prices ranging from K 90,000 to K 260,000 per purported dose,

Such deceitful adverts, if shared and believed have the potential to foster an environment that endangers the lives of many people living with HIV,” Matanje said.

The CEO advised People Living with HIV to remain vigilant and always consult a qualified healthcare professional who could assess their condition, prescribe appropriate medication, and provide guidance on its safe use.

“Taking medication without a prescription can pose several health risks including harmful side effects or ineffective treatment due to incorrect dosage or wrong medication, potentially harmful drug interactions,” she added.

Director General of PMRA, Mphatso Kawaye said NAC and PMRA, in liaison with other regulatory bodies such as Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and Police would pursue all cases of false, inaccurate and misleading information on HIV and AIDS and bring all perpetrators to book.

“Anyone with information regarding illegal sale or distribution of falsified medicines is encouraged to report to the two institutions or Police for action. The Public is implored to ensure that they are not lured in any way by the sensationalized adverts on HIV and AIDS issues,” he advised.

NAC and PMRA has warned the public that it is an offence under Section 25 of the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Management) Act, to proclaim or publish misleading, false or inaccurate information concerning HIV and AIDS.

It is an offence under Section 98 of the PMRA Act, 2019 to manufacture, import, assemble, dispense, sale any medicinal product or medical device which is falsified and substandard.