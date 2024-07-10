Malawian man arrested for failing to multiply Money using graveyard soil

A 28-year-old ex-convict, Rodrick Kaliwo, has been arrested by police in Bangwe for theft by trick. Kaliwo posed as a witchdoctor, promising to multiply people’s money through magic.

However, his scheme was uncovered when he failed to deliver on his promises and was reported to the authorities.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Public Relations Officer at Limbe Police Station, “The suspect would approach victims with promises of multiplying their money through witchcraft.

“He would then demand strange items, such as soil from a fresh grave, in order to ‘complete the spell’.”

Singanyama noted that Kaliwo’s victims were mostly business people in the Banana area of Bangwe township, Blantyre.

“He preyed on people’s desperation and greed, leaving them financially drained and emotionally distressed,” Singanyama said.

During his arrest, Kaliwo was found with papers cut into pieces and black powder, which he claimed were charms used to trick his victims.

However, he later confessed that he was not a witchdoctor, but rather an ex-convict trying to make a living through deception.

Singanyama warned the public to be cautious of such scams and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.

“We urge people to be aware of these tricks and not to fall prey to such fraudsters,” he said.

The suspect Kaliwo will appear in court soon to face charges of theft by trick.